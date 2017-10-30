Naija Singer, Wizkid Chilling In Ojuelegba, Surulere – Photos, Video
Nigeria RmB singer and Starboy Boss, Wizkid went to his root at Ojuelegba to hang out with friends and feel what it is to have grown up in the streets. It is always said “You can take a man out of the street but you can’t take the street out of the man”.
The reason he sang his hit track “Ojuelegba” was because he grew up there and suffice to say, the song is an international song now and has been remixed and remixed and remixed and recently been remixed and featured Drake himself.
Even the world Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua used the Ojuelegbe song as his ring-walk song as he went on and beat Telkam on the 10th round of the fight. This is to tell you how dear this song is to every Nigerian who made it out of the street and those still in the street.
To further cement the originality of this song and how powerful and dear it is to Nigerians, when ex England Player, Joey Barton criticized AJ for allowing his DJ to play Ojuelegba during his ring walk and called the song “crap”, Nigerians stormed his Twitter handle and blasted the living hell out of him.
More grace Wizzy – more photos and footage below….
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News.
