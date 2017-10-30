Pages Navigation Menu

Naira Closes At N360.16 Per Dollar At Investor’s Window

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Naira on Monday traded at N360.16 to the dollar at the investor’s window, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Nigerian currency exchanged at N362 to the dollar at the parallel market, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N475 and N425.

The Naira also traded at N362 to the dollar at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N475 and N425.

Traders said the Nigerian currency had remained stable at the Foreign Exchange (FOREX) market and commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for boosting liquidity at the various segments of the market.

The CBN had injected over 3.6 billion dollars in series of interventions to the FOREX market. (NAN)

