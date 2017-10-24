Naira depreciates further to N360.39/$ at NAFEX – Vanguard
Naira depreciates further to N360.39/$ at NAFEX
The naira, Tuesday, depreciated further to N360. 39 per dollar in the Investor and Exporter (I&E) Foreign Exchange Window. Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote, FMDQ, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I & E Window, known as …
