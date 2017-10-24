Naira depreciates further to N360.39/$ at NAFEX

By Peter Egwuatu

The naira, Tuesday, depreciated further to N360. 39 per dollar in the Investor and Exporter (I&E) Foreign Exchange Window.

Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote, FMDQ, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I & E Window, known as Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange, NAFEX, declined to N360.39 per dollar, Tuesday, from Monday’s closing rate which stood at N360.013 per dollar, thus, indicating a 26 kobo depreciation of the Naira.

Meanwhile, the volume of dollars traded in the window, Tuesday, remained unchanged at $146.06 million from the Monday’s transactions. The parallel market rate, yesterday, still stabilised at N363 per dollar.

In another development, Nigerian overnight lending rates were quoted around 120 per cent on Tuesday after a court ordered a freeze on millions of bank accounts with incomplete identity documents and the central bank sold treasury securities to tighten liquidity, traders said.

The post Naira depreciates further to N360.39/$ at NAFEX appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

