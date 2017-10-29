Name of SA soldier killed in DRC released – SowetanLIVE
|
SowetanLIVE
|
Name of SA soldier killed in DRC released
SowetanLIVE
The name of the South African soldier who was allegedly shot dead by a colleague in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Friday night has been released. Related articles. Viral 'drive-by shooting' exposed as an anti-gang stunt · Millions go up …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!