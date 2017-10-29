Namibians Deal With American Singer, Omarion for disrespecting them

This was how American singer, songwriter, actor and dancer, Omarion, was dealt with by Namibians for his performance at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek on 27th October, 2017.This was how American singer, songwriter, actor and dancer, Omarion, was dealt with by Namibians for his performance at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek on 27th October, 2017. …

The post Namibians Deal With American Singer, Omarion for disrespecting them appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

