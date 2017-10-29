NAPTIP investigates human organ harvesting in Nigeria

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it will commence investigation into illegal human organ harvesting in the country. Organ harvesting is the illegal removal of human organ or tissue without a person’s consent; generally to be sold on the black market for organ transplants. The Director General of NAPTIP, Ms Julie Okah-Donli disclosed this on Saturday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

