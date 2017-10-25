Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IEBC creates position of Deputy National Returning Officer for presidential poll – The Standard

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

IEBC creates position of Deputy National Returning Officer for presidential poll
The Standard
The electoral commission has created the position of a Deputy National Returning Officer for tomorrow's election. Ms Connie Maina, the commission's vice chairperson, was gazetted on Tuesday in a notice signed by the Commission's chairman, Wafula …
Kenya: Last-Dash Thrill As Activists Seek to Stop Presidential PollAllAfrica.com
Nasa demo in Nairobi thwarted as leaders insist on vote boycottDaily Nation
Supreme Court in the spotlight as 3 seek to stop pollBusiness Daily (press release) (blog)
Mwakilishi.com –Kenya Broadcasting Corporation –Capital FM Kenya
all 40 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.