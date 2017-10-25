IEBC creates position of Deputy National Returning Officer for presidential poll – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
IEBC creates position of Deputy National Returning Officer for presidential poll
The Standard
The electoral commission has created the position of a Deputy National Returning Officer for tomorrow's election. Ms Connie Maina, the commission's vice chairperson, was gazetted on Tuesday in a notice signed by the Commission's chairman, Wafula …
Kenya: Last-Dash Thrill As Activists Seek to Stop Presidential Poll
Nasa demo in Nairobi thwarted as leaders insist on vote boycott
Supreme Court in the spotlight as 3 seek to stop poll
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!