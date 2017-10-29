NASA leaders term repeat poll flawed, vow not to recorgnise Uhuru as president – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
NASA leaders term repeat poll flawed, vow not to recorgnise Uhuru as president
The Standard
NAIROBI, KENYA: Opposition leaders have vowed not recognise President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory in the repeat poll. Led by Siaya Senator James Orengo, the NASA leaders termed the Thursday poll flawed. The leaders are expected to declare their next …
