Nasarawa APC Chieftain Condoles NSCDC Over Death Of Commandant

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By DONATUS NADI, Abuja

An All Progressive Congress APC chieftain in Nasarawa state, Arch. Shehu Ahmed Tukur, has condoled with the officers and men of the Nasarawa state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence
Corps, over the demise of the state commandant, Mr. Bashir Lawal.

Tukur, who described the late commandant, who died in the early hours of Tuesday, as a gallant and professional officer, said he contributed immensely to the protection of lives and property in the state.

He said the services of the late Lawal has been engraved in the
history books of the state given the numerous interventions made by his officers and men towards ensuring peace and development.

“Mr. Lawal Kano is rare professional whose services to Nasarawa state,
and indeed Nigeria, will be greatly missed.”

“His demise came to us as a shock and I pray God, in his infinite mercy, to grant his family and the NSCDC the fortitude to bear the loss”.

Arch. Tukur encouraged officers and men of the NSCDC to emulate the virtues of the fallen heroe, noting that in recent years the corps has proven itself as a major player in the provision of security and
protection of lives and property in the country.

