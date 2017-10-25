Nasarawa Assembly Confirms List Of Interim Committee Chairmen Of LG

By Danjuma Joseph, Lafia.

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed the nomination of 11 Local Government Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairmen and 147 IMC members sent to it by Gov. Tanko Al-Makura, on Monday .

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the confirmation, after the Local Government Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairmen and 147 chairmen and members appeared for screening at the floor of the House.

The Speaker tasked the confirmed local government Interim Management Committee chairmen and their members, to be transparent and accountable while discharging their duties for the overall development of the state.

Those confirmed were Kwanta Yakubu for Akwanga LG, Hudu Tafida for Awe LG, Rabo Sani for Doma LG, James Thomas for Karu LG, and Jamila Sarki for Kokona LG.

Others are Yahuza Mairafi for Lafia LG, Ayuba Wandai for Nasarawa LG, Danlami Idris for Nassarawa Eggon LG, Sa’adatu Yahaya for Obi LG, Nuhu Dauda for Toto LG and Murtala Lamus, for Wamba Local Government with their members.

The Speaker who used the occasion to restate the assembly’s commitment to continue to enact bills and pass resolutions that have direct bearing on the lives of the people, said “Yesterday, this house had received a letter from his excellency, Gov.Tanko Al-Makura for the screening of 11 local government Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairmen and 147 IMC members in order to boost grassroots development.

The speaker directed the clerk of the house to communicate the confirmation of the appointees to Gov.Almakura, for further necessary action.

Earlier, Tanko Umaru Tunga (APC-Awe North), the Majority leader of the house moved a motion for the confirmation of the 11 local government Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairmen and 146 IMC members, as supported by Mohammed Okpede (PDP-Doma North), the minority whip of the house.