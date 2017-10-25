Nasarawa community wants more teachers deployed to only primary school

The Ungwar Mallam Magaji community in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has appealed to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to deploy more teachers to its only primary school.

Its spokesperson, Mr Chidawa Tanko, made the appeal when the management of SUBEB visited the school.

Newsmen report that the primary school has only one teacher to cater for its 80 pupils.

The teacher doubles as the head and class teacher.

Tanko said that the deployment of more teachers would improve standards in the school and encourage more parents to register their children.

He also appealed for social amenities that would shore up the living standard of the people, and commended Gov.Tanko Al-Makura for awarding a contract for the construction of class rooms with motorized boreholes.

Responding, Alhaji Mohammed Musa-Dan’Azumi, the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, said that the visit was to enable him assess work on the three blocks of classrooms being built for the school.

He expressed surprise that the school had only one teacher, and directed the Education Secretary of Kokona Local Government to deplore more teachers “immediately”.

NAN

