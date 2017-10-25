Nasarawa Govt Scraps Customary Court Of Appeal

By Danjuma Joseph, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has announced the merging of the state ’ s Customary of Appeal with the High Court.

Gov. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, announced the merger in Lafia, during the retirement and valedictory court session in honour of Justice Jibril Idrisu, the President of the state Customary Court of Appeal.

Al-Makura, who was represented by his Deputy, Silas Agara, said the decision was based on the advice of the National Judicial Council ( NJC ).

“ Government has observed that over the years, the Customary Court of Appeal has continued to record less number of cases.

“ And this recurrent experience at the court is below the average numbers of cases to be disposed in any judicial year and is equally below the national standard, ” he added.

The governor said in view of this ugly experience, NJC had wrote to the state government in 2016 on the need to merge the court with the state high court.

He added that based on the advice by NJC, government took this painful decision of merging Customary Court of Appeal with the state ’ s High Court.

He disclosed that government has set up a committee chaired by the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General, Yusuf Shehu, to work out modalities for the merger and summit its report in two weeks .

“ The committee would work out plans to transfer the remaining Judge of the Customary Court and other staff of the court to High Court and place them in the appropriate positions, ” he added.

Earlier, the retired judge appealed to the state government to allow the court to continue to operate due to customary issues in the state.