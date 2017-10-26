Nasarawa State Govt Fires Poly Rector, Others

The Nasarawa State Government has sacked the rector, registrar and bursar of the state polytechnic, Lafia with immediate effect.

A statement by Malam Mohammed Abdullahi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), issued to newsmen in Lafia on Thursday, also said the government would investigate activities at the institution since 2014.

The government directed the Rector, Silas Gray, Registrar, Labani Joseph and Bursar, Abdullahi Akya, to proceed on compulsory leave.

“The government has taken the decision in pursuant to its desire to reposition the state-owned tertiary institutions.

“And in compliance to the relevant laws establishing all the state owned tertiary institutions and as a Visitor to all the tertiary institutions in the state,” he said.

The statement further directed the three officials to handover the affairs of their offices to their respective deputies.

It added that fact-finding committees would be inaugurated soon to investigate activities of the polytechnic, College of Education, Akwanga and College of Agriculture, Lafia from 2014 to October 2017. (NAN)