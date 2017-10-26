Nasarawa State Polythenic rector sacked by government

The Nasarawa State Government has sacked the rector, registrar and bursar of the state polytechnic, Lafia, with immediate effect. A statement by Mohammed Abdullahi, Secretary to the State Government, issued to journalists in Lafia on Thursday, also said the government would investigate activities at the institution since 2014. The government directed the Rector, Silas Gray, …

