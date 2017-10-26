Nasarawa State sacks poly rector, others

The Nasarawa State Government has sacked the rector, registrar and bursar of the state polytechnic, Lafia with immediate effect. A statement by Malam Mohammed Abdullahi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), issued to newsmen in Lafia on Thursday, also said the government would investigate activities at the institution since 2014. The government directed the Rector, Silas Gray, Registrar, Labani Joseph and Bursar, Abdullahi Akya, to proceed on compulsory leave.

