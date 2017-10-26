Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nasarawa State University 2017/2018 Academic Calendar Released.

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Nasarawa State University (NSUK) hereby inform all her s5udents that the 2017/218 academic calendar is out. The break down of academic activities is as indicated below; FIRST SEMESTER – Resumption of Students: 5th November, 2017 – Registration Begins: 6th November, 2017 – Registration ends: 17th November, 2017 – Late registration begins: 20th – 24th …

The post Nasarawa State University 2017/2018 Academic Calendar Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.