Nasarawa State University 2017/2018 Newly Admitted Postgraduate Students Registration Procedure Out.

This is to inform all newly admitted postgraduate students that the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) has released the registration/verification procedure for Postgraduate students in the 2017/2018 academic session. Candidates offered admission are to: 1. Pay the acceptance fee of fifteen thousand, three hundred Naira (N15,300) online through Remita platform. 2. Accept admission and print …

The post Nasarawa State University 2017/2018 Newly Admitted Postgraduate Students Registration Procedure Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

