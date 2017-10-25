Nasarawa Utd: Why we retained Dogo

Nasarawa United chairman Isaac Danladi has said that the club is enjoying the services of Kabiru Dogo as the team’s technical adviser and could become like Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson at Lafia.

The Solid Miners has retained the Ilorin-born tactician for another year which will make him stay at the Lafia-based outfit for three consecutive seasons.

Danladi said the club decided to renew Dogo’s contract for consistency of the team.

Meanwhile, Danladi and Dogo held a closed meeting in Lafia on Monday to chat a way forward for the club ahead of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

“The team resumed on October 15 and Dogo came back too. We want him to continue because we are enjoying his serves. When a coach has an enabling environment to work he would like to stay on for a long time. We keep him because of stability and consistency. Bringing new coach now will mean that we have to start all over again. Dogo knows the mentality of the players and the team. If you look at Arsenal and Manchester United then you remembered Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson. So he can be our Wenger and Ferguson in term of longevity,” Danladi said to SportingLife.

“Dogo and I met today (Monday) and we discussed the way forward for the team. I have asked him to bring his program of action which includes plans for the new season and recruitment of new players that will be submitted to the board.”

