Nasarawa women demands free healthcare

Some rural women in Nasarawa State have appealed to the Federal and State Governments to provide free healthcare services and soft loans to improve their lives.

The women made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday from their respective communities in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area.

They said that improving basic amenities in their communities would go a long way in improving their standard of living and life span thereby contributing positively to overall development of the state and country.

They noted that the provision of free health facilities in the rural areas would also reduce mother and child mortality rate in the country.

The women further appealed to the federal and state governments to provide functional boreholes in rural areas to alleviate their sufferings while searching for water.

They said most of them depend mainly on stream water for drinking and domestic use which is unhealthy.

The women also advocated for free interest or soft agricultural and economic loans in order to fight poverty, unemployment as well boost agricultural production in the country.

Mrs Hajara Abdullahi, a resident of Agwada in Kokona Local Government Area, said that lack of standard health facilities in the area has affected the health status and standard of living of women negatively.

“Everybody is aware that rural women depend on natural resources and agriculture for their livelihoods, as more than half of Nigeria’s population live in the rural area.

“Everybody is also aware that the rural areas have been neglected by governments of all kind in terms of quality infrastructure.

“How many rural areas have standard schools, hospitals, water supply and electricity?

“The absence of these infrastructural facilities has affected our lives and the socio-economic development at the grassroots and the country at large.

“It is in view of this I appeal to government at all levels to provide social amenities especially free health facilities in rural areas in order to better our living,” she said.

Another woman in Amba community, Kokona LGA of the state, Mrs Janet Audu, also called on government to give adequate attention to rural development especially in the provision of standard health facilities and water supply.

“The water in our community is stinking and causing diseases as most women leave their houses early in the morning in search of drinking water especially during the dry season.

“I am appealing to the government at all levels to provide us with free and standard health facilities and potable water supply in order to improve our standard of living,’’ she said.(NAN)

