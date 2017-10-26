Nascon reports 129.94% thirdquarter net profit growth

PERFORMANCE score-card of Nascon Allied Industries Plc for third quarter ended September 30, 2017 has presented to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), showing robust growth in sales revenue, even as net profit growth was faster Sales revenue for the period rose by N7.917bn or 61.88% from N12.794bn to N20.712bn, of which N17.746bn was earned from […]

