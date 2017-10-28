Pages Navigation Menu

Nasir El-Rufai set to challenge court’s order to pay N40m to Audi Maikori

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El- Rufai has vowed to challenged the ruling of Federal High Court which asked the governor to pay N40m meant for damages to Audu Maikori in a fundemental rights suit. According to Samuel Aruwan, Mr. El-Rufai said Kaduna State is a “complainant in a criminal matter involving Audu Maikori.” “The …

