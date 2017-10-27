Nasir El-Rufai set to pay Audu Maikori whopping N40m over Wrongful Arrest

Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori has finally found some justice from the courts as a Federal High Court in Abuja awarded a 40 million naira settlement fee to him. The court ordered this against Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai. Recall that the governor had had Maikori arrested for posting inciting tweets about an alleged case of murder by Fulani herdsmen in…

The post Nasir El-Rufai set to pay Audu Maikori whopping N40m over Wrongful Arrest appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

