Nasir El-Rufai set to pay Audu Maikori whopping N40m over Wrongful Arrest

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori has finally found some justice from the courts as a Federal High Court in Abuja awarded a 40 million naira settlement fee to him. The court ordered this against Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai. Recall that the governor had had Maikori arrested for posting inciting tweets about an alleged case of murder by Fulani herdsmen in…

