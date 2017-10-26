Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NASS working to increase private sector participation in economy – Saraki – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

NASS working to increase private sector participation in economy – Saraki
Vanguard
President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, said that one of the primary objectives of the 8th National Assembly is to increase private sector participation in all spheres of the economy in order to make the country viable. Saraki.
US-Africa Chamber to invest in Nigeria's Agriculture, ICTSundiataPost (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.