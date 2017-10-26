NASS working to increase private sector participation in economy – Saraki – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NASS working to increase private sector participation in economy – Saraki
Vanguard
President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, said that one of the primary objectives of the 8th National Assembly is to increase private sector participation in all spheres of the economy in order to make the country viable. Saraki.
US-Africa Chamber to invest in Nigeria's Agriculture, ICT
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!