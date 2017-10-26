National Id to be used as primary document for issuing passports – Ghana News Agency
National Id to be used as primary document for issuing passports
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – The soon to be launched National Identity Card would become the primary document for the issuance of Ghanaian passports to prospective applicants, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs Regional Integration …
