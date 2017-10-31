National Resistance Movement is dead on arrival, says Mutahi Ngunyi – The Standard
National Resistance Movement is dead on arrival, says Mutahi Ngunyi
The Standard
Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has taken a dig at Opposition leader Raila Odinga dismissing his National Resistance Movement. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Mr Ngunyi said that Raila's NRM was a failed plan and is just a guerilla movement. ALSO READ: …
Raila is a slow puncture that takes us nowhere – Mutahi Ngunyi
