Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

National Resistance Movement is dead on arrival, says Mutahi Ngunyi – The Standard

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Standard

National Resistance Movement is dead on arrival, says Mutahi Ngunyi
The Standard
Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has taken a dig at Opposition leader Raila Odinga dismissing his National Resistance Movement. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Mr Ngunyi said that Raila's NRM was a failed plan and is just a guerilla movement. ALSO READ: …
Raila is a slow puncture that takes us nowhere – Mutahi NgunyiTUKO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.