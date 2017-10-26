Navy To Begin Operation `OctopusGrip’ In Bayelsa, Delta

The Flag Officer Commanding,(FOC), Central Naval Command, (CNC), Rear Adm. Bello Al-hassan, said the command would soon commence riverine and sea exercises, code named “Octopusgrip,’’ in Bayelsa and Delta.

Al-hassan, who said this on Thursday while addressing a news conference in Yenagoa, said that the exercise was expected to last from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

The FOC said the command was tasked with the responsibility of security of the waterways by providing adequate security within the command’s area of responsibility.

He said the command in Jan. launched “Operation Rivers Sweep.’’

“So far, the operation has recorded huge success in reducing crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other maritime crimes.

“Between May and Sept. this year, the command seized and destroyed about 870,000 MT of illegally refined crude oil.

“Also, over 400 illegal refineries were destroyed, including 85 boats used by oil thieves,’’ he said.

The flag officer said the aim of the planned exercise was also to assess the operational readiness of CNC fleet and to test the practical skills of its personnel in tackling maritime threats.

He said the Navy was providing an environment that would enable sustenance of economic activities, including Oil and Gas production, safety of shipping and other activities at sea.

Al-hassan said seven ships and 37 riverine boats would be involved in the operation of the high sea exercise. (NAN)