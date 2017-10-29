NAWOJ President, Omowole denies misappropriating journalists’ housing fund

The National President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole has denied misappropriating journalists’ housing fund. Omowole in statement issued on Sunday, said the report, which alleged that $227,000 meant for housing units for members of the association had been embezzled were false. There were reports that Omowole had withdrawn almost […]

