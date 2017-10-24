NBBF holds FIBA statistics training after 13 years

For the first time in 13 years, a 2-day intensive statistics course and certification was conducted and concluded on Monday by the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) in conjunction with the Engineer Musa Kida led Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

74 participants took part in the latest basketball techniques, rules, interpretation and records keeping during live games, taught by FIBA statistics Chief Arnaud Sevaux with the help of relevant videos and teaching aids.

Participants at the training held at the indoor sports of the national stadium, Lagos were also taught how to use the latest statistics software which is currently in use by FIBA ahead of the 2019 FIBA world cup qualifiers.

Event coordinator, Abiola Shomala who spoke at the end of the program thanked the leadership of the NBBF under Engineer Musa Kida for bringing FIBA to Nigeria for the first time in 13 years to train and certify interested Nigerians.

The move which will afford successful and certified Nigerians the opportunity of getting nominated for future international events was described as the best thing to have happened to basketball in a long time.

“The turnout was wonderful both from the media, old and intending statisticians which we had never had before. It’s been a wonderful experience. We had the online course and tests as well as the written test for all participants.

“Another thing they have done for us is to register all participants on the FIBA platform which will open so many doors of opportunities in future. I will describe this as the gift of the year for Nigerian statisticians.”

Speaking on the next step, Shomala said the training will be taken to the 6 geo political zones with the bigger picture of having all the states having qualified and certified statisticians.

A retired player turned coach, Umar Bala lauded the initiative of the Engineer Musa Kida led NBBF for opening the doors of opportunities for statisticians in Nigeria.

He described the training as a great development which is came at the right time in Nigeria.

“We need to have a high level of participation in all aspects of basketball. Personally, I feel the biggest concern over the years is how some of our players after retirement find themselves in a log jam and they cannot move on with their lives or transit from a player to the labor market.

Innovations like these are going to create opportunities where retired players will continue in a particular direction still within the basketball family.”

Meanwhile, the Technical Representative on the NBBF board, Adamu Janlong has assured that more trainings will be organised for Referees, coaches, players, match commissioners and other relevant stakeholders under the new NBBF leadership.

Results and certificates presentation will be communicated through the NBBF secretariat to successful candidates in the coming weeks

