NCPC Boss Sues For Peace, Unity Among Nigerians

By Juliana Agbo, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Uja Tor Uja has called on Nigerians irrespective of religious differences to cooperate and work towards the progress of Nigeria. Adding that Christians and Muslims are not in competition, but rather in cooperation.

Rev. Uja made this remark in Abuja while playing host to the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM), Alhaji Mukhtar Abdullahi.

According to him, “Nigeria is bigger than our local needs, i will like Nigeria to be our agenda, a dream that we want to see and other nations of the world will come to learn from.”

He said, “Stretching our hands to each other will not only lift this country, but will lift the faith and enable us develop our frameworks, understand good partnership and cooperation.”

The NCPC boss maintained that many of the country’s system are in great need of building, adding that faith is the principal element of building people’s lives and defining directions.

He explained that there was no need for social strife and unrest in the country, especially considering the harm that the Boko Haram insurgency has caused this nation.

Uja, while congratulating Abdullahi on successful completion of 2017 Hajj, commended him for the achievement recorded during Hajj operations.

Abdullahi in his remark, thanked the Executive Secretary of NCPC for his prayers during the 2017 Hajj operations.

He added, “We felt the impact of the prayer even while in the Holy Land. Your prayer and that of Nigerians gave us a miraculous success”.

He further stressed the need to rekindle the Peace Project already initiated by both Commissions as it would help to promote peace in the country.