NDDC Seeks Vietnamese And Slovakian Govt Partnership For Niger Delta Development

The Chairman, Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, yesterday paid a courtesy visit on the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, His Excellency, Plam Anh Truan, Ambassador Plenipotentiary Extraordinary, at his Abuja office to discuss partnership opportunities between NDDC and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The visit was predicated upon the fact that Vietnam has made so much progress in the development of their Delta Regions despite their history of wars, devastation, and frequent flooding.

Speaking, the Chairman observed that the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria and the Red River Delta and Mekong Delta Regions of SR Vietnam have some geographical and ecological similarities and would therefore benefit from each other’s experience.

The Ambassador shared thoughts with the Chairman on strategies utilized by the Vietnamese government in the development of their coastal Regions whose terrains are very similar to the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria but currently export over 2million tons of rice yearly and is projected to increase to 3 million in 2018.

The Ambassador expressed his embassy ‘s willingness to partner with NDDC on areas of rice production and general Agriculture.

This engagement is therefore expected to stimulate the needed collaboration in achieving a pristine and economically prosperous Niger Delta Region.

In a similar development, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Nigeria, H.E Peter Holasek, was hosted by the Chairman Governing Board of NDDC, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, at his residence in Abuja. They discussed among other issues, strategic partnerships between the Commission and the Slovak Republic in key areas like Agriculture, Agric Equipments and Environmental Regeneration which are part of the focal areas of intervention vigorously being pursued by the current Board and Management of NDDC.