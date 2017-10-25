NDLEA arrests 210 suspects in 9 months in Niger

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Niger on Wednesday said it arrested 210 suspects with different prohibited drugs between January and September.

NDLEA Commander Egwunwoke Silvia disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minn a.

Silvia said that about 649.999 kigogrammes of solid drugs and 22.258 litres of liquid drugs were seized in different parts of the state within the period.

She said out of those arrested, 48 were convicted and 51 sent for counselling while the remaining cases were pending in courts.

The state commander said the seized drugs included cannabis, exol-5, nitrazepan, diazepam, rotrpynol and crack cocaine, while the liquid drugs were cough syrups with codine and chloroform.

She urged parents to always monitor the activities of their wards even as she advised the youths to be wary of bad companies. (NAN)

The post NDLEA arrests 210 suspects in 9 months in Niger appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

