NDLEA expresses concern over drug abuse among minors in Kano

The Kano Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has decried the rising rate of drug abuse among minors in the state, describing the trend as “frightening”.

The Commander, Alhaji Hamza Umar, told newsmen on Tuesday in Kano, that children, as young as seven years, were into drugs in the city.

He said that the drug abuse was also common among unemployed youths, and called for concerted efforts to curb the menace.

Umar, however, regretted that the dearth of operational vehicles and limited number of divisional offices was hindering the agency’s efforts to rid the state of substance abuse.

“Currently, we have only five divisional offices in Kano. We need more divisional offices to boost our reach,” he said.

He commended the state government for donating two vehicles to enhance operations, and urged community, religious and traditional leaders to join the fight against drug abuse.

“We must all join hands to ensure a responsible society free of social vices. Drug abuse leads to all forms of social vices and must be tackled collectively,” he said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

