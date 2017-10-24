NEBEUS Brings to a New Level Its Cryptocurrency Platform for P2P Banking Services with the Help of the ICO

Today the financial sector is at one of the most large-scale stages of technological evolution. Here we are talking mostly about banks and fintech startups, where the development trend goes away from positioning them as places where people come for money, to their requalification as the conductors of the most necessary financial services. Thus, it … Continue reading NEBEUS Brings to a New Level Its Cryptocurrency Platform for P2P Banking Services with the Help of the ICO

The post NEBEUS Brings to a New Level Its Cryptocurrency Platform for P2P Banking Services with the Help of the ICO appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

