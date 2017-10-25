NECCI Public Relations Roundtable addresses investor perspectives

By Providence Emmanuel

THE Convener/CEO NECCI Public Relations Roundtable, Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun, has said that foreign investors were the ones with empirical data about what is going on in Nigeria especially at a time when Nigeria is coming out of recession.

Speaking to Vanguard at the background of the 17th edition of the NECCI Public Relations Roundtable scheduled to hold tomorrow in Lagos with theme: “The New Frontiers of Investor Relations–Access and Opportunities, she said that Nigeria’s huge businesses and human capital potentials are great investment opportunities but lamented that the country has a human capital that is besieged with unemployment.

She stated: “A lot of people are saying that there are indices to indicate that Nigeria is coming out of recession but people are yet to feel it. The business people are yet to feel it but we know it is there. So one of the lessons learnt during recession is that there are so many things we can do on our own.

“Incidentally, outside investors are the ones that understand these. Those foreign investors are the ones that actually get empirical data about what is going on and they know how to use it. They know that Nigeria is coming out of recession, but we always want to see the tangibility, we always want to feel it in terms of money circulating.”

She said that this year’s edition of the NECCI Public Relations Roundtable would confront such burning issues as: workable ways of attracting investors to Nigeria coming out of economic recession, highlighting the role of public relations practitioners, the role of investors and the role of government.”

