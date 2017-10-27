Negative reports affect Nigeria’s yams export – Vanguard
Negative reports affect Nigeria's yams export
Some yam exporters to Europe and the U.S. have decried negative reports about the produce, saying it is de-marketing Nigerian yams in the international market. The exporters spoke at a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development …
