NEMA crisis is over – Director General

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Maihaja, on Tuesday told the Senate Committee on Special Duties that the industrial crisis in the agency had been resolved. Maihaja, while appearing before members of the committee in Abuja over the dispute between the members of staff and management of NEMA, said the management had already …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

