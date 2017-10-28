Nemanja Matic reiterates Manchester United are title contenders after Tottenham win sends them second – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Nemanja Matic reiterates Manchester United are title contenders after Tottenham win sends them second
The Independent
The Serbian midfielder was named Sky Sports' Man of the Match in a game where he helped shut down Spurs before Anthony Martial sprung from the bench to grab a late winner for the hosts. “This is one of the best teams in the league," Matic said of Spurs.
Jose Mourinho 'worried' about getting new Marouane Fellaini deal done
Man Utd star Nemanja Matic sends warning to Man City after win over Tottenham
Matic always my preferred choice over signing Dier, admits Mourinho
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!