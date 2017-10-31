Pages Navigation Menu

Netflix Cancels ‘House of Cards’ Amidst s*xual Harassment Claims Against Kevin Spacey

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

The critically acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards will end after its sixth season next year, following claims of s*xual misconduct by its lead character Kevin Spacey. The Emmy Awards winning series has commenced shooting for its Season 6 before news broke that Kevin Spacey may have sexually assaulted a 14-year-old Anthony Rapp in 1986. …

