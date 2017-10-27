Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Beautiful and Rare Photos of Actress Liz Benson, Her Husband and Kids

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood movie legend Liz Benson-Emeya who has since turned into an evangelist/pastor, has been keeping a low profile when it comes to her family, Here are beautiful photo of the actress and her family, as She and her husband, Bishop Great Emeya, attended the opening of one of their daughters’ saloon in Lagos last weekend. …

The post New Beautiful and Rare Photos of Actress Liz Benson, Her Husband and Kids appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.