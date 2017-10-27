New boss Puel aims for consistency at Leicester

New Leicester boss Claude Puel said on Friday he aims to bring consistency to the club after a rollercoaster few years in which they have dodged relegation and won the Premier League before struggling again.

Leicester won the Championship in 2014, staved off relegation the following season against the odds and then became Premier League champions in a fairytale 2015-2016 season under Claudio Ranieri.

But the club, which finished 12th in the Premier League last season, have struggled this term, with Puel replacing Craig Shakespeare as manager following a six-match winless run in the league that left them in the relegation zone.

Puel wants to find the right balance to put the club back on an even keel.

“Leicester is still a young club that is evolving. It’s not long since they were promoted from the Championship,” said the former Southampton boss as he addressed the media for the first time.

“I think the team need confidence and a little more consistency. This club has lived fantastic moments in the past few years, winning the Premier League and playing in the Champions League. And low moments again perhaps at the beginning of this season, but it is important to find a good consistency and balance.”

Michael Appleton won both games during his short spell as caretaker manager, with a win at Swansea lifting Leicester out of the relegation zone and victory over Leeds putting them in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Puel, whose first game in charge is at home to Everton on Sunday, wants to maintain the momentum Appleton has built and says his assistant has an important role to play during the early part of his tenure as manager.

“We will try to keep the confidence and the feeling of the last two games without changing a lot of things because it is important to keep the habits from these games,” said Puel.

“It is important to take points and to come back if possible in the top half of the table and step by step work with the players and improve the quality of the team.

“That is why it is important to work with Michael Appleton as he knows very well the team and the structures. It is important for me to have a trainer who can help me with the relationship with the players as it helps prevent bad decisions.”

Puel also confirmed that Pascal Plancque, who worked with him at Southampton, would be joining him at Leicester.

“Pascal is the same importance as Michael — he is a good person also like Michael and a good trainer,” said Puel.

