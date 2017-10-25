New claimant to Ga stool emerges amidst violence

Myjoyonline.com

A press conference organized by another claimant to the Ga stool at Bukom in Accra has been disrupted by angry youth leading to the arrest of one. The angry youth wielded machetes as they stormed the Abola Piam We where the press conference was …

Chaos in Ga Mashie, 4 arrested Primenewsghana



all 6 news articles »