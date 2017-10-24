Pages Navigation Menu

New Kuwait, Nigeria, Mauritania Envoys Arrive In Gambia – Jollofnews

Posted on Oct 24, 2017


Jollofnews

New Kuwait, Nigeria, Mauritania Envoys Arrive In Gambia
(JollofNews) – The newly appointed Kuwait, Mauritania and Nigeria ambassadors to the Gambia Tuesday presented their credentials to the President Adama Barrow at his office in Fajara. Presenting his letter of credence to the Gambian leader, the …
