New Music: 2Baba – Unconditional Love

Following the success of the recently concluded “Buckwyld n’ Breathless” concert, 2Baba returns with this emotional piece titled “Unconditional Love“ which is dedicated to his mum & loved ones. The track was mixed and mastered by Zeeno Foster. Listen and Download below: Download

