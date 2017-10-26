New Music: Bracket feat. Korede Bello – Just Like That
Nigerian duo Smash & Vast popularly known as Bracket combine again on another lovely tune titled “Just Like That“. The Jaynonny produced track features Mavin Records superstar, Korede Bello. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: Bracket feat. Korede Bello – Just Like That appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!