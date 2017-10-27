New Music: Davolee feat. Olamide – Oya Gbeff

Davolee elevates the weekend with a brand new street banger, collaborating with his label boss Olamide in “Oya Gbeff.” Following tracks like “Festival Bar” and “Cirocing,” the Atarodo of YBNL (Davolee) takes listeners on a street banger “Oya Gbeff.” The Young John-produced vibe features a chorus from Olamide Baddo, as the pair showcases their undeniable […]

The post New Music: Davolee feat. Olamide – Oya Gbeff appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

