New Music: Ellyman feat. Sarkodie – One Cedi

Made Men Music Group/IMO Records dance hall act Ellyman links up with Ghana’s rap finest Sarkodie on a new single titled “One Cedi“, a follow up on his last release “Your Love” featuring MC Galaxy. The track was produced by BliazBeat. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: Ellyman feat. Sarkodie – One Cedi appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

