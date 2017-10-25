New Music: MC Galaxy – Plantain
MCG Empire boss MC Galaxy is here with another potential hit titled “Plantain“. This up-tempo track produced by Shizzi might just find its way to your playlists. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: MC Galaxy – Plantain appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!