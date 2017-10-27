New Music: Omoakin feat. Reekado Banks – Funwon
Starnation presents Omoakin‘s latest single titled “Funwon” featuring Mavin star Reekado Banks. The track which was produced by TYMG is off Omoakin’s forthcoming EP “Just Press Play” which drops is 2 weeks. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: Omoakin feat. Reekado Banks – Funwon appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!