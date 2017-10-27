Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Ryan – Bolanle

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Dr Dolor Entertainment‘s prolific rapper and singer Ryan has released his new single titled “Bolanle“. The Jaysynthsbeatz produced single is infused with heavy melodies and sounds from the Afrobeats genre. The song takes a groovy tune with Ryan delivering playful yet hard hitting bars. Bolanle is a follow up his inspirational single “Pray“, released a […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

