New Music: Ryan – Bolanle
Dr Dolor Entertainment‘s prolific rapper and singer Ryan has released his new single titled “Bolanle“. The Jaysynthsbeatz produced single is infused with heavy melodies and sounds from the Afrobeats genre. The song takes a groovy tune with Ryan delivering playful yet hard hitting bars. Bolanle is a follow up his inspirational single “Pray“, released a […]
